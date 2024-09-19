Morris Hospital and Healthcare holding flu vaccine clinics

Morris Hospital employees get vaccinated against the flu. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers will be offering flu vaccination clinics to the public at five Morris Hospital locations during September and October.

Individuals interested in receiving a flu shot through Morris Hospital should call the location that is hosting the clinic to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines will be available on-site for everyone ages 6 months and older. Walk-ins also will be accepted. A valid form of ID and current health insurance card are required at the time of an appointment, according to Morris Hospital.

The flu vaccine clinics will be at:

· Minooka Healthcare Center on the Morris Hospital Ridge Road campus, 27240 W. Saxony Drive, Suite 201, Channahon. Call 815-467-1518.

• 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23

• 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14

· Morris Healthcare Center – Pediatricians, 151 W. High St. (upper level), Morris. Call 815-705-3300.

• 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2

· Morris Hospital Diamond – Coal City campus, 1450 E. Division St., Diamond. Call 815-634-3500.

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 10

· Marseilles Healthcare Center, 580 Sycamore St., Marseilles. Call 815-795-2122.

• 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14

· Morris Hospital Ottawa campus, 1306 Gemini Circle, Ottawa. Call 815-433-9200.

• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 25

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older receive an influenza vaccine every flu season with rare exceptions.

People who should not receive a flu shot include children younger than 6 months; people with severe, life-threatening allergies to any ingredient in a flu vaccine (other than egg proteins) such as gelatin, antibiotics or other ingredients; and people who have had a severe allergic reaction to a dose of influenza vaccine.

People who have ever had Guillain-Barre syndrome should talk to their health care provider before getting a flu shot.

According to the CDC, getting a flu vaccine every year is the best way to reduce risk from seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications.