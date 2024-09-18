Pesciolino Oseteria in Channahon updates menu and remodels

Pesciolino Oseteria in Channahon recently revamped its menu and website and remodeled the restaurant in honor of its upcoming seventh anniversary. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Pesciolino Oseteria in Channahon recently revamped its menu and website and remodeled the restaurant in honor of its upcoming anniversary.

The restaurant opened Sept. 25, 2017, according to a news release from Heritage Corridor Destinations.

The goal of Pesciolino, which means “little fish” was to offer homemade pasta along with fresh fish from “around the globe,” according to the release.

Pesciolino Oseteria has an upscale, yet casual modern Mediterranean setting, with a new three-seasons, all-weather patio that accommodate up to 25 guests for a private party, according to the release.

The restaurant is now moving away from its strictly ala carte selections to include side options with most of their menu items, according to the release.

Fall signature entrees will include braised octopus, roasted rock lobster, pescatore risotto, Greek inspired Santorini shrimp and many other fresh fish selections.

Pesciolino Osteria also offers aged prime steaks, braised short ribs, lamb and several chicken entrees.

For more information, visit their website at pesciolinoosteria.com.