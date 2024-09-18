Channahon hires new director of community development

Scott McMaster is the new community development director for the village of Channahon. (Photo provided)

Scott McMaster has been hired as the director of community development for the village of Channahon.

McMaster’s hiring comes after the former director Mike Petrick was promoted to assistant village administrator in August.

“We’re excited to have Scott in the Community Development Director seat for Channahon,” Village President Missey Moorman Schumacher said in a release announcing the hiring.

“Scott’s previous years of experience in both the private sector and municipal government suit him well for this role, and we look forward to seeing him build upon the great work that has already been accomplished. We’re confident that his fresh perspective and leadership will help us continue building a strong and prosperous community,” Schumacher said.

The community development department oversees the planning, zoning, building, and code enforcement activities of the village.

McMaster and Petrick will work closely for the next few months to ensure a smooth transition for the department, according to the news release.

McMaster has worked in a variety of business development roles, most recently serving as the director of business development for a privately-owned company. His previous experience also includes having director-level roles in economic and community development for the village of Oswego and the city of Crest Hill.

McMaster holds a bachelor of science in business management from the University of Phoenix, as well as a multitude of career-related licenses, certifications and training.

