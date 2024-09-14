Authentic Counseling and Therapy opens in Morris

Authentic Counseling and Therapy, PLLC owners Christina Christensen and Jessica Anderson-Gonzalez (center) celebrate with their families, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, City of Morris staff, Chamber staff and members during a Grundy County Chamber ribbon cutting held Sept. 4 at their new downtown Morris office. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Authentic Counseling and Therapy is now open in Downtown Morris at 111. W. Jackson St.

Authentic offers counseling to children, adolescents and adults, and it’s owned by Christina Christensen and Jessica Anderson-Gonzalez.

“We have clinicians that specialize in young children and adolescents, teens and young adults, and adults. We further utilize a variety of therapeutic modalities based on client need including but not limited to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Mindfulness, mental skills training for athletes and Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy,” Christensen said in a Monday news release.

The two established their practice in April and the office opened officially Thursday, Aug. 1. Anderson-Gonzalez and Christensen have more than 20 years combined experience in private practice, and they’re accepting new clients available by appointment.

“We take pride in providing excellent clinical services and recognize the need for services. It is important our clients feel at home while we provide them with support and empower them to work through past and present challenges,” Anderson-Gonzalez said in the news release. “We are real people and want you to feel comfortable showing up as you are to work through whatever brings you into counseling.”

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting with the new business on Wednesday, Sept. 4 with Morris Mayor Chris Brown and the city staff, along with chamber members and the Authentic Counseling and Therapy team.

“The need for mental health services is ongoing across all ages. Authentic Counseling and Therapy is answering that call and is doing so in a space that makes you feel welcome and safe as soon as you enter,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

To make an appointment with Authentic Counseling and Therapy or for more information call 779-379-2654 or visit www.authenticpllc.com. For more information on the Grundy Chamber call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.