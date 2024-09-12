Grundy County Health Department offers flu vaccines

The Grundy County Health Department is offering seasonal flu vaccines by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Health Department has a Fluzone high dose trivalent flu vaccine for those 65 and older, which it said offers better protection from the flu while covering three common strains of the circulating flu virus. It is covered by most Medicare Part B, Medical Advantage plans and prive insurance at no cost to the patient.

It also has the Flublok trivalent adult flu vaccine, which offers flu protection and is egg and preservative-free. It covers three common strains of the circulating flu virus.

Children’s flu vaccines for six months and older are available through the Vaccine for Children program for any child who meets program qualifications: The child must have Medicaid, be uninsured or underinsured, or be of Native American descent.

Appointments can be made by calling the Health Department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 815-941-3404.

Those with appointments will need to bring their insurance card on that day. The Grundy County Health Department accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois PPO, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Blue Choice, Blue Cross/Blue Shield MCO, Harmony MCO, Illinicare MCO, Meridian MCO and United Healthcare. Clients should contact their specific insurance carrier if they’re unsure about their benefits.