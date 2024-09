Providers inside the building at We Care Grundy County during the Grundy Area Providers resource day. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Area Providers Resource Day returns from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at We Care of Grundy County, 530 Bedford Rd., Morris.

The Resource Day provides a one-stop-shop for residents to see what local service providers like food pantries and relief agencies have to offer in terms of help.

Nearly 50 different local agencies will be there to provide information on how they can help.