U of I Extension offers webinar about farm business structure

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a Business Structure Basics Webinar at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, via Zoom as part of the Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms Webinar Series.

Led by staff from Farm Commons in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, the webinar will walk through the tax advantages and business practices that best suit farms and ranches and teach attendees how to apply straightforward decision-making factors to their situation.

Registration at go.illinois.edu/jsw or 815-235-4125 is required to attend.