Historical Society recounts history of auto racing in Grundy County

Racing historian Stan Kalwasinski will deliver a presentation on the history of automobile racing in the Grundy County area at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Grundy County Historical Society Museum, 510 Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Included in his presentation will be tracks at the old Grundy County Fairgrounds, the Mazon Speed Bowl and the Grundy County Speedway in Morris.

Kawalski is a photographer, motorsports writer and announcer. He is a member of the Mazon Speed Bowl/Grundy County Speedway Hall of Fame and is a board member of the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame.