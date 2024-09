The fossil of a tully monster, which will be featured in a festival at the Grundy County Historical Society in October. ((Photo from I&M Canal National Heritage Area))

Join the Morris Retail Association and the Grundy County Historical Society and Museum in celebrating Illinois’ state fossil at the Tully Monster Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Learn about the Tully Monster, see its fossils, participate in a scavenger hunt and play games in celebration of this famous fossil found only in Mazon Creek.