Grand Opening: True North debuts additional space this weekend

True North, at 539 Bedford Road in Morris, is holding a grand opening starting at 10 a.m. Friday and running all weekend to debut its new expansion into a second building at 1338 Clay St., Suite 1N in Morris.

The expansion allows the vintage, antiques and oddities shop to nearly double in size for an even greater number of goods as they add 150 vintage, maker and clothing vendors.

According to an Aug. 22 Starved Rock Country article, True North’s layout is a fusion of classic antique mall formula mixed with the curatorial eye of modern pop-up shopping experiences.

“Each vendor space is uniquely themed and designed, with the merchandise often informing the aesthetics,” reads the article. “These shops-within-a-shop will reward repeat trips, as their stock is constantly changing and being updated.”

True North is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

