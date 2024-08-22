Treasure hunters chart course to True North

Morris’ True North, a lauded destination for impeccably curated vintage finds, antiques and oddities, is doubling in size to offer an even greater array of eclectic and unexpected items. Conveniently located on U.S. 6 in Morris, just a short drive from Interstate 80 and Route 47, the beloved store is expanding its campus with a second building catty-cornered from the flagship shop.

The superstore, which first opened its doors to the public in 2014, has expanded numerous times over the years – with the last growth spurt adding more than 100 vendors across 10,000 square feet of sprawling retail space. With an increasing cavalcade of fans, countless “best-of” awards and write-ups from some of the most prestigious vintage and antiquing magazines out there, True North has established itself as more than a premium vintage store – it’s a tourist attraction for shoppers thanks to an expansive selection of gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

With the exciting addition of a second building (at 1338 Clay St., Suite 1N, Morris), True North will welcome another almost 150 vintage, maker and clothing vendors under its growing umbrella. The addition will nearly double the size of the operation and will be unveiled to the public Aug. 30 during Labor Day weekend. The second location’s hours will sync up with the original’s, with both locations open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. In keeping with its upcycling ethos, the True North expansion will be moving into a building that formerly housed a nursing home, allowing for ample natural light and pocketed vendor rooms.

The layout of True North is a fusion of the classic antique mall formula mixed with the curatorial eye of modern pop-up shopping experiences. Each vendor space is uniquely themed and designed, with the merchandise often informing the aesthetics. These shops-within-a-shop will reward repeat trips, as their stock is constantly changing and being updated. In the newest wing of the store, you’ll find Instagram-worthy windowed vendor rooms, fully decorated and themed for the holidays – packed with plenty of seasonal decor and gift items.

True North specializes in what are called smalls, a term you may have picked up if you’re a fan of History Channel’s “American Pickers.” This subcategory of vintage pieces favors the eclectic and compact over the large and sober pieces many think of when they first hear the word “antiques.” These inexpensive, highly collectible, conversation pieces rapidly are becoming the hottest things in the world of vintage, and just so happen to be True North’s forte.

Photos provided by True North

If you’re a fan of vintage clothing, you should start planning your trip ASAP. True North always has been known for old-school apparel, but now features a staggering amount of recycled clothing. The selection of curated throwback wardrobe items has grown to include vintage children’s clothing, so the style and philosophy of reuse now can extend to your children’s apparel.

If you’ve been to True North before, the store will feel at once familiar and brand new. So whether you’re a card-carrying member of its fan club or just a novice vintage shopper scouting for your next weekend destination, look no further than one of the most exciting stores in Starved Rock Country: True North.

True North’s first building is located at 539 Bedford Road in Morris, and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For information, call 815-705-0161 or visit shoptruenorth.com.

To stay up to date on the expansion’s grand opening, be sure to follow True North on Facebook and Instagram.