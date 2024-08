A short stack of pancakes at Country House Restaurant in La Salle drowned in syrup. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Gardner Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Gardner American Legion Hall, 426 Industry Ave.

Adults cost $9 and children ages five to 10 costs $5. Children under the age of five eat free.

Club members will be serving pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, toast, and biscuits and gravy.