Grundy Bank distrubutes collected school supplies to Wilmington schools

Grundy Bank employees and community members came together over August to collect school supplies that were distributed to Stevens Intermediate School, Wilmington Middle School and Wilmington High School.

Each school received supplies like pens, pencils, notebooks, markers, folders, highlighters, binders and more. Grundy Bank said in a Friday news release that donations help level the playing field and ensure every student has the basic materials needed to participate in their education.

“Supporting our youth in school is essential to their success and future,” said Kevin Olson, President and CEO of Grundy Bank. “By ensuring they have all the necessary supplies, we empower them to stay focused and excel in their studies. We are proud to contribute to such a meaningful cause and invest in the leaders of tomorrow.”

Donating school supplies can be a powerful way to build a sense of community and unite people for a shared cause, reads the news release. Individual contributions play a crucial role in creating a supportive network for students and schools.

“It’s truly amazing to know we can support students across these schools,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director with Grundy Bank. “Every donation, big or small, makes a significant impact, and we are incredibly grateful. The bond between Grundy Bank and the Wilmington School District 209-U is something we deeply cherish.”

Supplies will be available to students in need throughout the year, and they will be housed in designated areas throughout the school for easy access.