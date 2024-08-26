Here are the library events the week of Monday, Aug. 26

The Morris Area Public Library is closing out the summer with a series of fun and engaging events for people of all ages.

For adults, the library is hosting two adult crafting sessions at both 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and the Empower the Caregiver series continues at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Everyone can enjoy the board Game Community Club at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where people can bring their favorite game from home or play one of the games from the library’s collection. The library will also host S’mores in the Garden at 5 p.m. Thursday.

For kids, Storytime in the Park takes place at 10 a.m. at Chapin Park and Preschool Craft Time takes place at 11 a.m. at the library, Nighty Night Storytime returns from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, where a library employee will read children bedtime stories.

Crafternoon returns at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, where kids grades kindergarten through fifth grade will get to make a craft. Registration is required.