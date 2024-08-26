Blue Chevaliers present GAVC instructor Dite with certificate of appreciation

Retired Morris Police Chief and Grundy Area Vocational Center instructor Brent Dite receives his certificate of appreciation from the Blue Chevaliers 40 & 8. (Photo provided by the Blue Chevalier)

The Blue Chevaliers of the 40 & 8s Voiture 1195 presented Grundy Area Vocational Center criminal justice instructor Brent Dite with a certificate of appreciation.

The certificate, according to a Thursday news release, highlights his career with the Morris Police Department and rise to Chief of Police, and his eight-plus years at the GAVC.

Dite said even if students don’t pursue a career in law enforcement, it helps make them better citizens.

Steve Huetteman and Jerry Terando of the Blue Chevaliers presented the award.

The 40 & 8 is a fraternal honor society of miliatry veterans that support veteran programs, the community, and sponsor nursing scholarships for Morris Community High School seniors.