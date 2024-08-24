Morris Hospital Auxiliary hosts annual golf outing on Sept. 23

The Morris Hospital Auxiliary is hosting its annual golf outing starting with registration from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 23 at The Creek golf course in Morris.

All proceeds will benefit the Morris Hospital Patient Transportation and LifeLine programs. The cost for golf, lunch, and dinner is $150 per person or $540 for a foursome.

The outing is open to the public, who can support the event by playing golf, attending dinner or purchasing tickets for the helicopter golf ball drop for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

Golfing begins at noon, and players will play 18 holes of golf.

The helicopter ball drop takes place at 5:30 p.m., when 200 numbered golf balls drop from the helicopter. The person who purchased the ball that lands closest to or in the hole will win $1,000. One golf ball costs $20, three costs $50 and seven costs $100. Participants do not need to be present to win.

Those who do not want to golf can still attend the dinner for $25 per person. It includes a buffet-style dinner reception with pulled pork, coleslaw, rolls and butter, roasted potatoes, corn and dessert. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.