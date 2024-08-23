Grundy Economic Development Council welcomes MaryAnn Martinez as new Business Director

MaryAnn Martinez, the new Business Director of the Grundy Economic Development Council. (Photo provided by the GEDC)

The Grundy Economic Development Council announced MaryAnn Martinez as it’s new Business Director on Tuesday.

Martinez has over ten years of community and government relations experience at both a state and federal level, and she has a Masters in Public Administration from Aurora University. She also teaches at Aurora University.

“It is great that we can attract someone with MaryAnn’s background and experience to join our team,” said Nancy Norton, GEDC President and CEO. “She has dedicated her professional career to community service, and we are looking forward to her bringing that same passion to economic development in Grundy County.”

Martinez lives in Minooka, and she started her new position on Monday.

“I look forward to learning from and collaborating with all of the talented professionals working to ensure a bright future for Grundy County’s economy and its businesses,” Martinez said.