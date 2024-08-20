Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library: August 20-24

Here are the events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 24.

The library is hosting an ICash event Tuesday with the Illinois Treasurer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where residents can check if the state has any money that belongs to them. The library also continues its Empowered Caregiver series at 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the Spoonful of Sugar event with Library Director Resa Mai at 6 p.m.

Storytime in the Park returns for the little ones at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Chapin Park, and the activities continue at 11 a.m. in the library for Preschool Craft Time. Residents are also welcome to stop by the library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where a library employee will read a bedtime story to any kid who asks.

T.A.G. for Teens returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, which gives teenagers an opportunity to earn community service hours, make new friends and have a blast helping out around the library. S’mores in the Park also returns to the library from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids ages five-to-10 will enjoy this one: LabRatz returns to the library at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. This week, kids will participate in a hands-on activity making slime.