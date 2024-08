JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Village of Minooka announced Monday that Shady Oaks Road and McLindon Road between the south railroad tracks and US Route 6 will have lane closures due to road construction.

Drivers should expect delays in those areas over the next few days.

The village said it appreciates resident’s patience during the construction.