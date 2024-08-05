Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library: August 5-10

Here are the events held the week of Monday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

The library is hosting an open crafting event from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, where those working on crafts can bring their own projects or start something new. It is also hosting the Magic the Gathering Club from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Beginners are welcome.

The LEGO Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, where kids can share their creations with friends.

The library will host Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Chapin Park, with Preschool Craft Time following at 11 a.m. at the library. Registration is required.

Visit the library between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening for Nighty Night Storytime, where a staff member will read a story to any child who asks.

S’mores in the Garden returns from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. All supplies are provided.

The library is also hosting a Sensory Activity Time designed for neurodivergent children ages 10 and under from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required. Attendees will engage in sensory activities with a caregiver in a supportive setting.