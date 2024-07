The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Highway Department announced Monday that bridge replacement will close Carbon Hill Road between Grinter and Braceville Roads, and Bracevill Road between Tynan and Gorman Roads to traffic.

Construction is expected to last through October, and residents who frequently travel these roads should find an alternative route.

This will mainly effect traffic for residents of Mazon, Braceville, Gardner and South Wilmington.