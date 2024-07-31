Campbell Park home to Back to School Bash Aug. 10

The Coal City municipal positions of village president and village clerk are up for re-election in April, as are three of its six trustees. (Maribeth Wilson)

A Back to School Bash is coming to Coal City at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Campbell Park, 580 S. Broadway St.

Families are welcome to come enjoy a bicycle or scooter obstacle course and rodeo, an ice cream truck, a petting zoo, outdoor games like Yardzee and Jenga, and hot dogs, chips and a drink at the concession stand.

There will also be a school supply pick-up in the village of Coal City parking lot.

Donations for the Back to School Supply Drive, run by the Village Church, will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 2 at Bob’s Advanced Auto & Tire, Coal City Public Library, The Cove, Dollar General, Fisher Auto Parts, Mending Hearts, Riverside Medical Center, Sunshine Garden Center and the Village Church in Coal City.

This event is hosted by the Coaler DRIVE Festivals and Events Action Team, and donors include the village of Coal City, the village of Carbon Hill, Exelon, Grundy County Heroes and Helpers, Coal City Unit 1 School District, Frito-Lay and anonymous donors.