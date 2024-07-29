July 29, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library

By Shaw Local News Network
The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St.

The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St. (Michael Urbanec)

Here are the upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Monday, July 29 through Saturday, Aug. 3.

Children from birth to pre-school level can join the Morris Area Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Chapin Park for Storytime in the Park, and then at 11 a.m. for Pre-school Craft Time. Staff is also available between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Nighty Night Storytime, where the will read a bedtime story to families.

Books on Tap will have its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clayton’s Tap in Morris, where adults can grab a drink and discuss “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune.

The library is also hosting a Sensory Storytime at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, a shorter, quieter storytime designed for sensory-sensitive children. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a calm and engaging story session.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois