Here are the upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Monday, July 29 through Saturday, Aug. 3.

Children from birth to pre-school level can join the Morris Area Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Chapin Park for Storytime in the Park, and then at 11 a.m. for Pre-school Craft Time. Staff is also available between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Nighty Night Storytime, where the will read a bedtime story to families.

Books on Tap will have its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clayton’s Tap in Morris, where adults can grab a drink and discuss “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune.

The library is also hosting a Sensory Storytime at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, a shorter, quieter storytime designed for sensory-sensitive children. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a calm and engaging story session.