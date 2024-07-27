Stuff the Bus comes to Morris Walmart on Saturday

Stuff the Bus will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Morris Walmart, 333 US Route 6 in Morris. (Photo courtesy)

We Care of Grundy County and WCSJ Radio will be live from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Walmart, 333 U.S. Route 6, Morris, for the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

We Care of Grundy County is working on its back-to-school assistance program and is seeking people to buy school supplies to fill out a school bus. The supplies will go to help families in need.

Those interested in donating can drop school supplies off at the Stuff the Bus event.

Grundy County families seeking back-to-school aid can pick up an application at We Care of Grundy County at 530 Bedford Road in Morris, or by visiting wecareofgrundy.com/back-to-school-assistance-2024.