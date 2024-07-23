July 23, 2024
Shaw Local
We Care of Grundy County hosts Stuff the Bus this Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

Stuff the Bus will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Morris Walmart, 333 US Route 6 in Morris. (Photo courtesy)

Join We Care of Grundy County and WCSJ Radio from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Walmart, 333 U.S. Route 6, Morris, for the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

We Care of Grundy County is working on its back-to-school assistance program and is seeking people to purchase school supplies to fill out a school bus. The supplies will go to help families in need.

Grundy County families seeking back-to-school aid can pick up an application at We Care of Grundy County at 530 Bedford Road in Morris, or by visiting wecareofgrundy.com/back-to-school-assistance-2024.

Applications need to be completed and returned by Friday, July 26.

Morris
