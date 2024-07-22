Here are the upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Monday, July 22 through Saturday, July 27.

The Morris Area Public Library will have Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Chapin Park, followed up by a craft session at 11 a.m. at the library.

Children ages 5-10 can make a splash at the shark-themed Crafternoon at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Children ages 7-13 can celebrate the magic of Harry Potter from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kids’ Book Club.

Teens can join the Teen Adventure Group from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, which is a great opportunity to work on a project, hang out with friends and earn community service hours.

The library is hosting an all-ages board game session at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and it will have s’mores in the garden from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Summer Adventure Program is also coming to a close with a Field Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday outside the library, and the week will cap off with a magical screening with fairies and secrets. Bring the family to the library for a movie 2 p.m. Saturday.

The library is also host crafting sessions for adults at either 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Monday, where they will be making a tree painting embellished with buttons.

Registration is recommended at all events, and can be done in person at Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty Street or by calling 815-942-6880.