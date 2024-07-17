Majority of Wilmington residents should have power by 3 p.m. Wednesday

Many Wilmington residents are out of power because of Monday night’s storms, but ComEd told the City of Wilmington Tuesday that most residents should have power by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The remaining customers who don’t have their power restored then will have it restored by 6 p.m. Friday.

The City of Wilmington said the majority of the residents within city limits have had the power restored, though some are still having issues due to downed trees.

City hall was closed Tuesday, but the city council meeting that same night would still take place.

Anyone with branches or large debris is asked to place them at the curb. City crews will be picking them up on Friday and Monday.