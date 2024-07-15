Morris Hospital laboratory recognized for high standards of excellence

A medical technologist processes specimens in the laboratory at Morris Hospital, which recently earned its 17th accreditation from the College of American Pathologists. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers)

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers’s laboratory based on the results of a recent on-site inspection.

CAP laboratory accreditation ensures the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients by advancing the quality of pathology and laboratory services to ensure laboratories meet or exceed regulatory requirements. The Morris Hospital laboratory has been accredited by CAP since 1992 and goes through the process every two years. This involves being assessed on over 2,400 standards, including lab records, quality control, staff qualifications, equipment, safety and the overall management of each section of the laboratory.