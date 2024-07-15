Morris Area Garden Club presents “Garden Daydreaming”

The Morris Area Garden Club is hosting a presentation called “Garden Daydreaming” for its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

“Daydreaming about next year’s garden can be most effective when you can see this year’s garden in bloom,” reads a Sunday news release. “Now is the time to see where your plants are over-crowded, and where gaps exist, rather than waiting until the off season when bare branches and bare spots are common.”

Sarah Beach, owner of the Sunshine Garden Center in Diamond, will be sharing tips for envisioning next year’s garden. Beach is a second generation business owner and she’s spent years helping gardeners find the ideal plants for their space. Beach is responsible for the planters and baskets that line Liberty Street in Downtown Morris.

The session will begin with a brief business meeting and end with a door prize drawing. Attendees can pick up a snack on the way to their seats and enjoy the presentation.

Non-members are welcome, expert gardeners to novices and no experience is necessary.

For more information on the Morris Area Garden Club, visit its Facebook page at Morris Area Garden Club or email magardenclub@gmail.com.