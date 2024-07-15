July 15, 2024
City of Morris hosts electronics recycling event Friday, Aug. 2

Morris file photo.

The City of Morris and First America Recycling are partnering for an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at First America Recycling, 1000 E. Armstrong St.

Items accepted include cables and wiring, televisions, batteries, cameras, cell phones, iPods and iPads, computers, monitors, DVD and VCRs, microwaves, printers, fax machines, scanners, handheld appliances and game systems.

There is a $25 cash-only fee for deep back CRT TVs and monitors. White goods like stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators will not be accepted.

For more information, call First America at 815-941-9888.

