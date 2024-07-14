Reclaim3d Banquet exceeds fundraising goal, raising over $72,000

The Reclaim3d Banquet held on June 21 was successful, exceeding its goal of raising $50,000 to help families in Minooka, Seneca, Coal City and Shorewood.

The banquet raised over $72,000 that will be used to support mobile food pantries, help with rental assistance and the prom experience for those with special needs. A Wednesday news release said the evening was filled with inspiring speeches and a shared commitment to make a meaningful impact in the community.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support shown at the Reclaim3d Banquet,” said Pat Erzinger, Reclaim3d Director, “The funds raised will enable us to host the Big Give For Kids clothing event to help kids have nice gently used clothes for school and the Backpack Program for the Minooka and Channahon kids in need to have food discreetly put in their backpacks before the weekend. This success is a testament to the dedication and generosity of our supporters.”

The event featured many items for silent and live auction, and guests were able to learn more about the impact of their contributions and connect with others who share a passion for the community.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended, donated, and volunteered their time to make this event a success,” Erzinger said. “Your support will directly benefit the Minooka, Seneca, Coal City and Shorewood communities. Together, we are making a difference.”

The total raised at the Reclaim3d Banquet is expected to grow even further as more donationscome in.

For more information about Reclaim3d, visit https://www.reclaimedcharity.org/.