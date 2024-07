Grand Ridge Road between Kinsman and La Salle roads in Grundy County will be closed Monday, July 15, as workers begin construction on three bridges.

The Grundy County Board approved a $740,000 bid package for work on these bridges, which will be paid for using federal funding.

County Engineer Eric Gibson said bundling these three projects together saved the county between 15% and 20%, and the work should be finished in about 90 days.