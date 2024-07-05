Grundy Bank Ice Cream Social returns 1 p.m. Friday, July 19

Grundy Bank’s annual Ice Cream Social returns to the bank’s courtyard from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 19.

“We are thrilled to bring back our beloved summer event!” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank. “Make sure to join us for an exciting afternoon filled with sweet treats, all while supporting a local non-profit. Whether you’re coming solo or with a group, everyone is welcome to enjoy the fun with us.”

Representatives from the bank will be serving sweet treats like root beer floats and ice cream sundays for 25 cents per scoop, with unlimited toppings like Oreos, M&M’s, chocolate and strawberry syrup, brownie chunks, sprinkles, whipped cream and more. Grundy Bank has partnered with Sweet Tooth to offer choices of chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

Sweet Tooth is located at 108. W Washington St.

“Since the early 1980′s, this cherished event has brought together kids and adults to enjoy delicious treats and be able to enjoy time with family, friends and the community,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank.. “We would like to invite the community out to celebrate another year yet of sweet summer memories and community spirit.”

Proceeds from this year will benefit We Care of Grundy County’s “Back to School” program, which helps provide school supplies for children in need.

Grundy Bank invites residents, summer camps and local summer groups to join them for a fun-filled day with family and friends. Attendees don’t need to worry about choosing just one flavor: They can choose both!