Grundy Bank celebrates 160 years

Employees of Grundy Bank celebrate its 160th anniversary with a ceremonial ribbon cutting inside its Downtown Morris location, 201 Liberty St. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Grundy Bank is celebrating 160 years of community banking, kicking off its 160th year with a ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 13.

The Grundy Bank team, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, and numerous Chamber members gathered to congratulate Grundy Bank.

The bank invites everyone to celebrate during its annual connect@4 with the Grundy Chamber from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at its downtown Morris location, 201 Liberty St. Grundy Bank has a rich history and is currently the fourth oldest bank in Illinois.

Grundy Bank said in a Thursday news release that banking has changed over the years, but its commitment to its clients and community has stayed as strong as ever.

For more information on Grundy Bank, visit Grundy.bank.

