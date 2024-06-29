Minooka Community High School accepting nominations for 2nd annual Hall of Fame

The flyer for Minooka Community High School's Athletic Hall of Fame nominations. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School is accepting nominations for its second annual Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Minooka High said in a news release Thursday that throughout the decades of athletic competition, Minooka has been represented by many outstanding athletes, coaches and teams and this is a great way to honor these athletes.

“The character of the inductees, along with the dedication to their specific sport, exemplifies the type of student who attends MCHS past, present and future,” said Athletic Director Matt Williams. “It’s a great way to honor those deserving individuals who created an impressive MCHS legacy wit the Athletic Hall of Fame.”

The class will be introduced before the Friday, Sept. 27 varsity football game against Oswego East High School.

The Minooka Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will honor the Class of 2024 and their dinner with a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Dollinger’s Family Farm in Channahon. More information can be found at mchs.net/page/athletics.

To nominate an athlete, team, coach or special merit individual, visit mchs.net/page/athletics. Contact athletichalloffame@mchs.net with any further questions.