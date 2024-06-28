Grundy County Speedway home to Kids Night on June 28

Jonathan Stevens rounds a turn in the Street Stock heat race on a special fundraising night for the Special Olympics at Grundy County Speedway on June 15, 2024 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

The Grundy County Speedway is hosting a Kids Night with the gates opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at 8890 N. Route 47, Morris.

Cheryl Hryn Racing for Kids and Knights of the Innocent MC are hosting a night with free admission for children under 11, with brand new bikes to be given away, hula, hoops, lawn games and more.

Racing begins at 7:30 p.m., and children must be present with a paying adult to enter the drawing for a bike. Adult tickets cost $15, and students 12 to 17-years-old cost $8. Seniors 65 and up cost $12.

Bikes are awarded by a random drawing.