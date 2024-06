The next band in the City of Morris’ Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series is Flatbed Fords, who will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St.

Flatbed Fords will be performing the best of the Eagles.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the performance will be moved into the auditorium at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St., Morris.