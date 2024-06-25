Morris Hospital welcomes 3 members to board

The Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announced Monday the appointment of three new board members, Dr. Maxime Gilles, Dr. Gina Hulbert and Dr. Michael Jachec.

Board members serve as volunteers, and are responsible for providing oversight and governance to ensure quality care, strategic direction, oversight for hospital policies and financial matters, and adherence to the hospital’s mission. Members are nominated to the board by current board members.

Gilles has been an emergency medicine physician with EPIC Group and on the Morris Hospital medical staff since 2015. He currently serves as the Medical Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine. He practiced at hospitals in the Chicago area for nearly 20 years prior to coming to Morris Hospital. He received is Doctor of Medicine degree from Case Western Reserve University of Medicine in Cleveland and completed his residency in emergency medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

New Morris Hospital Board member Dr. Maxime Gilles. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Jachec has been at Morris Hospital since 2005 as a radiologist with Grundy Radiologists and Chairman of the Department of Radiology. He was the treasurer of the Morris Hospital medical staff from 2014-2015, vice president from 2016-2017, and president from 2018-2019. He practiced in Oak Lawn for eight years prior to coming to Morris Hospital. He received his degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed his residency in radiology and fellowship in angiography and interventional radiology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

“While the Morris Hospital Board of Directors is primarily made up of community members who live in the Morris Hospital service area, the Board historically includes three physicians who are currently practicing on the Morris Hospital medical staff,” said Dave Bzdill, Morris Hospital Board Chair. “With two outgoing physician board members, it was crucial to appoint two new physicians to the board. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gilles and Dr. Jachec, two well respected physicians who will bring great insight to the hospital board.”

New Morris Hospital Board member Gina Hulbert. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Hulbert is the Nursing Department Chair and a professor at JJC, a position she’s held since 2017. Her 32-year career includes various roles in education, hospitals and outpatient surgery settings, including seven years as an operating room nurse at Morris Hospital and three years as a clinical nurse educator and scrub nurse at Deerpath Surgery Center in Morris. Hulbert holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the Chamberlain College of Nursing, a master of science in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University, and a doctorate in education from the University of St. Francis.

“Along with her experience as a dedicated nursing professional in healthcare and education, Gina brings a strong commitment to the local community and a passion for improving the lives of others,” Bzdill said.

Along with Bzdill, Gilles, Hulbert and Jachec, the Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers Board of Directors includes Noreen Dollinger, owner of Dollinger Family Farm, serving as vice chair; Steven Banghart, a retired attorney at law serving as secretary, Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank, serving as treasurer; Brian Angwin, retired site manager of LyondellBasell; Dr. Patrick Halloran, retired superintendent of Morris High School; Janis Hedenschoug, retired outage scheduler at Exelon Nuclear; Michelle Pruim, Administrator at Grundy Health Department; and Dr. Peter Roumeliotis, internal medicine physician at Morris Hospital.

Morris Hospital serves patients from 29 locations, including the 89-bed Morris Hospital and physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa and Seneca.