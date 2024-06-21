Morris Theatre Guild presents Godspell in July

The cast of "Godspell" rehearses at the Morris Theatre Guild. (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is performing “Godspell” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13 and July 19-20, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 and July 21.

“Godspell” features a small group of followers who help Jesus Christ tell different parables through games, storytelling, and a hefty dose of comedy. The show features an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville to illustrate the life of Jesus from the dance across the sage to the intensity of the Last Supper and the Crucifixion.

Director Matt Johnson decided before auditions that he wanted young people from various communities in the cast, and the cast represents six schools and towns. Judas and John the Baptist will be portrayed by Katie Mongelli, a senior at Joliet West High School.

“Folks often don’t realize the conflicting emotions and the importance of the character to the story,” Mongelli said.

Mongelli is starring in her first play with the Morris Theatre Guild and sees it as a blessing to play this role in the story.

Dane Ferrara plays Nick. Ferrara lives in Mazon and attends Seneca High School. He sees his character as comic relief to lighten the mood.

“Nick tells stories that make a point but also bring laughter to the cast and audience,” Ferrara said.

Several other communities are represented: Ellie Pitsenberger of Shorewood plays Celisse, Kylie Atkins of Lockport plays Morgan, and Shelby Frakes of Minooka plays Anna Marie.

The play also drew cast members from Morris. Liam Eber from Morris High School plays the role of Jesus, Izzy Wike plays Lindsay, Zander DeHaan plays Telly, Cole Johnson plays George, Laila Long plays Anna Marie, Cory Long and Nick Black round out the ensemble and Colleen Stroup plays Uzo.

Stroup returns after performing with the Morris Theatre Guild first in 2013, where she portrayed a schoolmate of Helen Keller in “Miracle Worker.” She said she’ll enjoy playing Uzo.

“She is fun and encourages others to share stories,” Stroup said. “She is happy, likes sparkles, and listens with the audience as the story unfolds.”

Tickets are avaialble online at https://morristheatreguild.org/ or by calling 815-942-1966.