Tabler Storage’s new owners unveil improved facility

Tabler Storage Owner Grant Griffiths and his family celebrated their new business with a Grundy County Chamber ribbon cutting June 13. Tabler Storage is located at 10808 Tabler Road in Morris right near Minooka. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Area residents looking for space to store their treasures can turn to the newly updated Tabler Storage at 10808 Tabler Road in Morris.

The secure storage facility was recently purchased by Grant Griffiths and has 71 storage units and 120 parking spaces for boat and RV outside storage.

“We are excited to offer another storage option in Grundy County. Our seamless rental process allows customers the option to rent a unit or parking space from the comfort of their home 24-hours a day,” Griffiths said in a Tuesday news release. “The extended customer service hours provide access to speak to someone before, during and after business hours during the week and on weekends.”

In addition, a security gate and cameras have been installed to offer additional security and peace of mind for renters, he added.

The facility is located in a rural area of the county right on the border of Morris and Minooka. It is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomed Tabler Storage to its membership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 13.

“It can be difficult to trust storing your belongings outside of your home, but sometimes you just need the extra space. Grant has created a clean and safe facility to ease your mind about having to store your items, and Tabler makes the process easy,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Tabler Storage call 815-627-1234 or visit tablerstorage.com. Use promo code TABLER to get 50% off the first month’s rent.

For more information on the chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.