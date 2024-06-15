GEDC hosts kickoff breakfast for summer interns hired by local industries

Senator Sue Rezin with the kids participating in the 2024 Grundy County Summer Internship program. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Economic Development Commission)

The Grundy Economic Development Commission held a kickoff breakfast Wednesday to recognize and congratulate the 39 students selected for the 2024 Grundy County Internship Program.

Nancy Norton, President and CEO of the GEDC opened the event by thanking the businesses, students, and educators in attendance.

Chris Spencer, Superintendent, Coal City District #1, addressed the students and discussed the benefits and opportunities that will be afforded to them as part of this program. Spencer challenged students to take advantage of the opportunities given to them this summer, while Representatives from SPACECO addressed the value of the program to local businesses taking part in the program.

Senator Rezin emphasized that the students should take pride in being chosen for this opportunity, and that the internships offer a chance to gain meaningful professional work experience and learn more about the many different employment options within Grundy County.

The 39 paid internships this year are with 14 different companies, offering a diverse set of opportunities for local students. The program began in 2013 with just 12 internships and 3 companies. The program continues to become more competitive as over 100 students applied for the positions.

The Grundy County Internship Program was based on a mutual desire expressed by leaders in education and industry to highlight local employment opportunities and retain local talent in Grundy County. Senator Rezin and the GEDC partnered with local industry and education to launch the program in 2013.

The 2024 Grundy County summer interns are Bennett Ammer and Nicodem Hargis working for Aux Sable, Luke Brown and Cale Halpin working for Chamlin & Associates, Sam Mateski working for the City of Morris, Gracie Mennenga working for the Community Foundation of Grundy County, Colin Voss and Ruby Zolper working for D’Arcy Motors, Ethan Scrogham working for the GEDC, Richard Hernandez Carmona working for J&A Transmission, Makenzie Enger working for JJC, Dulcinea Cabreda, Addison Fair and Angelina Luna working for LyondellBasell, Jarrek Hirsch working for Mack & Associates, Kedzie Auwerda, Braden Blazekovich, Julia Borgstrom, Bree Cook, Karson Dransfeldt, Deborah Linch, Makaila McDaniel, Gwyneth Pfeifer, RIanna Platt, Jadyn Shaw, Macy Shell, Paityn Valentine and Abigail Villarreal working for Morris Hospital, Will Thompson working for SPACECO, Daniel Engelhardt, Abigail Henson, Mckenzie Huey, Adan Mondragon, Brynlee Reed, Emily Saavedra and Leah Sukley working for US Cold Storage, and Micah Allen, Luka Williams and Ruby Zolper working for the Village of Minooka.