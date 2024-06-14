Seneca FFA honored at state convention

Sheila Burton, a donor, and Calvin Maierhofer, who received the Sam Taylor Memorial Scholarship. (Photos provided by the Illinois State FFA)

The Seneca High School FFA chapter was honored at the 96th annual Illinois State FFA Convention that started Tuesday.

Erinn Kenney and Gracie Steffes were awarded with Illinois state FFA degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements, including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agriculture experience; and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence.

Addison Mann and Jackson Petro received the $7,000 Club award. (Photos provided by the Illinois State FFA)

Calvin Maierhofer was selected as one of 12 recipients of the Sam Taylor Memorial Scholarship, a statewide memorial scholarship established by the Taylor family in memory of 1991-92 state FFA President Sam Taylor. The scholarship is available to a graduating high school senior in the FFA planning to major in agriculture, enrolled in an agriculture program leading to a degree in agriculture, or enrolled at a two- or four-year university.

Grayson Sobkowich was selected for the Manufacturing, Engineering and Trades State SOE Award, and Benajmin Biros was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Specialty Crop Production.

The Seneca FFA chapter also was recognized for raising $7,747.52, and it was named a National Chapter Award finalist. It will compete this fall at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.