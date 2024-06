Thursday has a potential for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The City of Morris is moving the Concert on the Courthouse Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the auditorium at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St. due to the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service in Chicago is currently forecasting a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

These storms could bring damaging wind and damaging hail, and heavy rainfall could cause localized flash flooding.