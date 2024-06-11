Registration for 2nd annual Cassie Marino Foundation Golf Outing opens, event on July 13

Recipients of the Cassie Marino Foundation scholarships with Marino's family. (Photo provided by the Cassie Marino Foundation)

Registration for the second annual Cassie Marino Foundation Golf Outing is open, and the event will take place on Saturday, July 13 at The Creek in Morris.

According to a Sunday news release, the event features a formidable Pink Ball Challenge and many other highlights as it raises money for local college scholarships and dog rescues. Registration is open online at www.cassiemarinofoundation.org.

The Foundation honors the spirit of Minooka resident Cassie Marino, who passed away at 19-years-old midway through her sophomore year at Western Michigan University. Her family channels their grief into the Cassie Marino Foundation, and have since awarded over $40,000 in scholarship money.

“We see the 12 scholarships we have awarded so far as a continuation of Cassie’s journey,” said Matt Marino while speaking at the senior honors night, where he awarded $31,000 in scholarships to Minooka Community High School seniors.

All money donated and raised is used to fund the mission of keeping Cassie’s one-of-a-kind spirit alive.

“Her journey was cut short, but still continues through the scholarship we award,” reads the news release. “As a family, we channel the grief process into the Foundation.”

For more information, visit www.cassiemarinofoundation.org.