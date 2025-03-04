Morris Library offering hands-on Reptile Encounters Saturday, April 5

The Morris Area Public Library is inviting the community to a hands-on experience with Reptile Encounters, presented by Cold Blooded Parties from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the Morris Area Public Library.

Registration is required, as there is limited availability according to a Friday news release.

Attendies will get to step into the world of reptiles and learn about exotic creatures from around the world, with interactive education opportunities that allows participants to get up close and personal with different reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.

This event is made possible by a grant from the Mary Ann Sanford Fund at the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

For more information about Reptile Encounters and other events at the Morris Area Public Library, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.