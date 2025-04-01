Grundy County Speedway opens season Saturday, April 26

Trucks and their trailers race around the figure eight track during the World Famous Figure 8 Trailer Race of Destruction. (Photo provided by Grundy County Speedway, from Goodaker Photography)

As the weather gets warmer, the Grundy County Speedway prepares for another season, this time starting Saturday, April 26 for the Spring Classic.

But before that, there’s practice: The Grundy County Speedway opens for practice from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 19, and there are activities for the kids, too. The practice is accompanied by a kid’s Easter egg hunt and power wheel races. The pit fee is $25 and entry into the grandstands is free. The Easter Bunny will also be there for photos.

Steve Bechtel with Grundy County Speedway said last season was a huge success, and he’s excited for the events to return this year.

“Last year was the first year of our figure-eight track where we did the school bus racing, trailer racing and the night of thrills,” Bechtel said. “Those were huge successes, and we’re doing those again.”

Bechtel said the new events last year, like the trailer races on the figure-eight track, were some of the craziest races he’s ever seen, and the Speedway is doubling down on its kid-friendly events with Cheryl Hryn Racing. Friday, June 27 will be a bicycle giveaway and power wheel racing, and Back to School Night with backpack giveaways will be Friday, July 25.

The Power Wheels races will also return, and this year the small, child-sized vehicles are all themed after the regular races at the racetrack. The kids will take to the track on Saturday, April 19.

The Grundy County Speedway is also now a NASCAR Home Track, which means points earned at the speedway go into standings for other Home Tracks across the country.

Renee Farren, in the 44 car, and Randy Weeze, in the 1 car, battle during a street stock heat race. (Photo provided by Grundy County Speedway, from Goodaker Photography)

The rest of the season goes as follows:

48th Annual Spring Classic: Stands open at 3 p.m. racing starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 26th.

Cabin Fever Season Opener: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3.

First Responder Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 9.

Spring Fling Enduro 200: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 10.

Armed Forces Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30p.m., Friday, May 16.

StancedownLow.com presents: Drift Spring Break Tuner Fest car show, drifting, Grip XZ, music festival and more, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

$5 Family Fun Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30.

Frank Welch Memorial: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 6.

Figure 8 School Bus Racing: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Saturday June 7.

On Track Autograph Night #1: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 13.

Double Feature Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 20.

Kids Night, Cheryl Hryn Racing Bike give away and candy scramble: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 27.

Big 8 Late Model Series: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 28.

Grundy County Fair: Thursday, July 3 through Sunday, July 6, with fireworks at dusk on July 3, the Super Late Model Spirit of ‘76 on July 4, a demolition derby July 5, and the Stars and Stripes 250 Enduro July 6.

Grundy County Speedway Racers Reunion: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 11.

Sixer Special: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 12.

Ron Goodaker Memorial: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 18.

Back to School Night with free backpacks and school supplies from Cheryl Hryn Racing: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 25.

Super Cup Special: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 1.

Original Figure 8 Trailer Race of Destruction, 5-0 Racing for Special Olympics, “Who is the fastest cop?”: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2

On Track Autograph Night #2: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8.

Street Stock Special: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15.

ASA Midwest Tour Super Late Models: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 16.

Crown Vic Special: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 22.

Fan Appreciation Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 29.

Fall Brawl 200 Enduro: Stands open at 4:30 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 30.

Night of Features: Stands open at 3:30 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31

Night of Thrills: Stands open at 3 p.m., racing starts at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6.

64th Annual Bettenhausen 100 Memorial Weekend: Stands open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 and, stands open at 3 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 for the Bettenhausen Memorial 100.

Morris Lions Club Car Show: For more information, visit morrislionsclub.com

34th Annual Bahama Bracket Nationals: Thursday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 12.

Goblin 250 Enduro, kids Halloween costume contest and candy scramble: Stands open at 12 p.m. and racing starts at 2:30 p.m.