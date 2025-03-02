Registration is open for Morris Women’s Club Superhero Run

The first-ever Morris Woman's Club Superhero 5K Fun Run/Walk is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Participants are invited to dress as superheroes and proceeds will benefit the United Service Organizations. (Photo provided)

Registration for the 10th annual Morris Women’s Club Superhero Run is now open, and the race will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 12.

The race consists of three separate categories: an 1K race for everyone, and then a 5K Superhero Fun Run, and a 10K Superhero run. Those interested in participating can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Morris/ThAnnualMorrisSuperheroRunAprilDowntownMorris.

The 1K run follows the end of the 10K and there will be an awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The Morris Women’s Club will be honoring local heroes like the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Morris Police, EMS and Fire Department, and the Morris Public Works and Department of Natural Resources that make the run successful and safe, according to a Wednesday news release.

The race has donated anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 to beneficiaries over the years, and this year, it will be benefitting the Grundy County Historical Society and Museum.

The Morris Women’s Club has been active for 98 years serving the community.