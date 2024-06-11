Morris Area Garden Club presents Living with Japanese Beetles

The Morris Area Garden Club is viewing “Living with Japanese Beetles” by Ken Johnson, a University of Illinois Extension educator at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

The video will help viewers understand the insect’s life cycle, how to manage them and the plants they devour, and the ones they never bother.

The session starts with a brief business meeting and end with a door prize drawing. Attendees can pick up a snack on their way to their seats.

The July meeting will feature “Garden Daydreaming” presented by Sarah Beach from the Sunshine Garden Center in Coal City.

Non-members are welcome, from novice to expert. No experience is necessary.

For additional information on the Morris Area Garden Club, visit their Facebook page Morris Area Garden Club or email MAGardenClub@gmail.com.