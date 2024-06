The Seneca Historical Guild, where the clothing giveaway will be held.

The Seneca High School Conservation in Action group is hosting a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Seneca Historical Guild, 431 N. Main St.

Everything will be free.

The Conservation in Action Club started in 2016, and has since taken part in plastic pollution awareness week, cleaned up litter from the I&M Canal, led recycling pushes, spread public service announcements, built birdhouses along the canal, started a native plant garden, and much more.