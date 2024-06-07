Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt opens in Minooka just in time for summer

Eric, Sarah and Claire Peterson cut the ribbon officially opening Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt in Minooka during a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Channahon Minooka Chamber last month. Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman, village staff, Chamber representatives, family and friends joined the Menchie’s team for the celebration. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Just in time for a cool off as the weather heats up, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is open in Minooka.

Located at 450 W. Mondamin St., Menchie’s is owned by Eric and Sarah Peterson. The Petersons are frozen yogurt experts first opening the location in 2017 and switching the business over to a franchise last month.

“Menchie’s offers an unparalleled experience that is warm, welcoming, fun and interactive, with arts and crafts for kids, enjoyable music, and indoor/outdoor seating areas where friends and family gather,” Sarah Peterson said in a news release. “We chose to convert our independent frozen yogurt store into a Menchie’s franchise because of their high-quality yogurt and friendly atmosphere.”

Menchie’s offers 10 premium rotating yogurt flavors and more than 40 delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. In addition, they have customizable frozen yogurt cakes. Menchie’s also uses the highest quality milk and flavors to make its frozen yogurt. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of “smiley” California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber and the Village of Minooka celebrated Menchie’s grand opening May 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Menchie’s team, the Peterson family, Mayor Ric Offerman, as well as staff and representatives of the village and chamber attended the ribbon cutting.

“The Petersons are a Grundy County family that own and operate numerous businesses in our community. They live and work here, employ local people and support numerous local nonprofits and organizations. Now, they are serving a delightful treat for families to enjoy while creating an atmosphere for families to spend time together. Our Chamber and community are lucky to have them,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Planning for the future already, the Petersons are committed to giving back to the community by partnering with local organizations in fundraising activities and local schools to support student programs. Menchie’s also will be launching delivery with Door Dash, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats in the fall.

Menchie’s in Minooka is open Sunday through Thursday 12 – 10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 12 – 11 p.m. For more information on Menchie’s call 815-290-5300 and follow them on Facebook.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber is part of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry. For more information visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.